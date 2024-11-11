Rafael dissolves into a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico after hitting Cuba as a hurricane
Rafael has weakened into a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico after barreling across Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane last week.
Rafael weakened into a tropical storm Saturday and dissipated into a remnant low on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The center said Sunday that the post-tropical cyclone was located about 345 miles (560 kilometers) north-northwest of Progreso, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It was moving east at 3 mph (6 kph) and was forecast to meander south toward southern Mexico as it weakens further on Monday.
Forecasters warned that swells from the storm were likely to cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions in parts of the north and west gulf coast.
Rafael struck western Cuba on Wednesday. Its fierce winds knocked out Cuba’s electric grid, forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people and collapsed hundreds of homes. The hurricane tore through Jamaica and the Cayman Islands earlier in the week, knocking out power and triggering mudslides.