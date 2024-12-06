More than a million oven gloves are being recalled after consumers report 92 minor burns
More than one million pairs of oven gloves are being recalled due to a burn hazard, after dozens of injury reports
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
More than one million pairs of oven gloves are being recalled due to a burn hazard, after dozens of injury reports.
Video and e-commerce retailer QVC is recalling about 1.1 million of its “Temp-tations Oven Gloves” because they fail to provide sufficient heat protection. According to a Thursday notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, QVC has received 162 reports of insufficient heat protection, including 92 minor burns.
Consumers in possession of the now-recalled gloves are urged to stop using them immediately and contact QVC for a refund. More information can be found on the recall's online registration page.
According to the recall notice, the oven gloves were sold online at qvc.com as well as through QVC’s televised and digital shopping platforms from August 2018 to August 2024 for between $4 and $13 a pair.
The products, which come in a range of colors and designs, came in single pairs or in sets. “Temp-tations by Tara” is printed on an label inside the gloves, Thursday's announcement notes. The recalled gloves can also be identified by their model numbers: K51459, K76398, K47973, K48879, K85322, K96004, K92603, K308719, K309220, K309388 and K309516.