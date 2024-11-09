At least 13 killed and 30 wounded in Quetta train station bombing, Pakistani officials say
Pakistan's police and government officials say that a powerful bombing at a Quetta rail station in southwestern Pakistan has killed at least 13 people and wounded 30 others
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A powerful bombing at a Quetta rail station in southwestern Pakistan on Saturday killed at least 13 people and wounded 30 others, police and government officials said.
Mohammad Baloch, a senior police officer, said a bomb exploded when passengers were waiting for a train to travel to the garrison city of Rawalpindi from Quetta, the capital of the restive Balochistan province.
Shahid Rind, a government spokesperson, said the death toll from the attack was likely to rise as some of the wounded passengers were listed in critical condition.
Local media reported that at least 20 people died in the bombing.