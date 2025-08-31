‘Biggest flood in Punjab’s history’ affects over 2 million people in Pakistan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province is dealing with the biggest flood in its history, a senior official said on Sunday, as water levels of rivers rise to all-time highs.

Global warming has worsened monsoon rains this year in Pakistan, one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change. Downpours and cloudbursts have triggered flash floods and landslides across the mountainous north and northwest in recent months.

Residents in eastern Punjab have also experienced abnormal amounts of rain as well as cross-border flooding after India released water from swollen rivers and overflowing dams into Pakistan’s low-lying regions.

The senior minister for the province, Maryam Aurangzeb, told a press conference on Sunday: “This is the biggest flood in the history of the Punjab. The flood has affected two million people. It’s the first time that the three rivers – Sutlej, Chenab, and Ravi – have carried such high levels of water.”

Authorities were using educational institutions, police, and security facilities as rescue camps, and evacuating people, including by boat, she said.

“The foreign ministry is collecting data regarding India’s deliberate release of water into Pakistan,” Ms Aurangzeb said. There was no immediate comment from India.

open image in gallery Villagers help a milkman cross a flooded road on the outskirts of Sodhra town in Pakistan on 29 August 2025 ( AP )

India alerted its neighbour to the possibility of cross-border flooding last week, the first public diplomatic contact between the two countries since a crisis brought them close to war in May.

Punjab, home to some 150 million people, is a vital part of the country’s agricultural sector and is its main wheat producer. Ferocious flooding in 2022 wiped out huge swaths of crops in the east and south of the country, leading prime minister Shehbaz Sharif to warn that his country faced food shortages.

Figures from Pakistan’s national weather centre show that Punjab received 26.5 per cent more monsoon rain between 1 July and 27 August compared to the same period last year.

The country's disaster management authority said 849 people have been killed and 1,130 injured nationwide in rain-related incidents since June 26.

Pakistan's monsoon season usually runs to the end of September.