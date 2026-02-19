Barbara Kingsolver returns with 'Partita,' her first novel since 'Demon Copperhead'

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For her first novel since the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Demon Copperhead," Barbara Kingsolver is taking on a subject she rarely discussed in public while growing up in a small Kentucky town: classical music.

Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Thursday that “Partita” will be published Oct. 6. (Faber will release the book two days later in the UK). Like “Demon Copperhead,” “The Poisonwood Bible" and other Kingsolver novels, it's centered on a rural community. But in “Partita,” the main character is a married woman and onetime pianist haunted by a passion for music that she never lived out.

In the 1970s, Kingsolver herself was a music scholarship student at DePauw University who switched her major to biology after deciding she stood little chance of making a career out of playing classical piano. At the same time, she had ambitions to become a writer. She worked in journalism and published poetry and short fiction before completing her first novel, “The Bean Trees,” which came out in 1988.

“All my life, I’ve loved both language and music in a hungry, passionate way that happily entwines them in my brain. A novel about a classical musician never occurred to me, though, because of the sorts of people I write about," Kingsolver said in a statement. “I was the weird country kid who loved reading Tolstoy and playing Bach, but I kept those interests to myself. Finally, now, it strikes me as a worthy project to ask who made these rules, that small-town fiddlers and country music fans don’t feel welcome in a symphony hall, and vice versa?”

Kingsolver, 70, has long been known for her socially conscious fiction, often working in themes of class, community, immigration and the environment. The bestselling “Demon Copperhead” was a reworking of Charles Dickens' “David Copperfield” that Kingsolver set in modern Appalachia. Published in 2022, it was an Oprah Winfrey book club pick that shared the fiction Pulitzer with Hernan Diaz's “Trust."

Her other honors include a National Humanities Medal, a National Book Award for lifetime achievement and induction into the American Academy of Arts and Letters.