Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Caribbean officials warn of heavy rains and big waves as Tropical Storm Erin nears

Officials in the northern Caribbean are warning of heavy rains and dangerous swells as Tropical Storm Erin approaches the region

Via AP news wire
Thursday 14 August 2025 08:10 EDT
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather (NOAA)

Officials in the northern Caribbean warned Thursday of heavy rains and dangerous swells as Tropical Storm Erin approached the region.

The storm is expected to remain over open waters and move north-northeast of islands including Antigua and Barbuda, the U.S. British and Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Erin is forecast to become a hurricane by Friday and strengthen into a Category 3 storm by early Sunday, which would mark the first major storm this season.

Tropical-storm force winds could occur in parts of the northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend, forecasters said.

“There is still a greater than normal uncertainty about what impacts Erin may bring to portions of the Bahamas, the east coast of the United States, and Bermuda in the long range,” the hurricane center said.

Hurricane specialist and storm surge expert Michael Lowry said nearly all models have Erin turning “safely east of the broader U.S. next week.”

Erin is the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Forecasters are expecting another unusually busy season for the Atlantic, with predictions calling for six to 10 hurricanes, with up to half reaching major status.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in