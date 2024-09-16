Tropical Storm Gordon weakens to a depression

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Tropical Storm Gordon has weakened to a depression as it swirls through open waters in the Atlantic.

The storm was located about 985 miles (1,580 kilometers) east of the northeast Caribbean on Monday. It had top winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was moving west at 7 mph (11 kph).

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Gordon could either dissolve in upcoming days or strengthen back into a tropical storm as it heads north.

Gordon formed during the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season that began on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. It is the season’s seventh named storm.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average Atlantic hurricane season this year because of record warm ocean temperatures. It forecast 17 to 25 named storms, with four to seven major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.