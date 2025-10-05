Protesters rally in Quito as Ecuador declares state of emergency in 10 provinces

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Protesters both for and against Ecuador ’s President Daniel Noboa rallied in the capital Quito on Sunday after a state of emergency took effect in 10 provinces.

Anti-government demonstrations began two weeks ago, organized by the country’s largest Indigenous group, in response to the removal of a fuel subsidy that raised diesel prices from $1.80 to $2.80 per gallon.

“Diesel goes up, everything goes up,” and “Out with Noboa” were among the slogans shouted by dozens of protesters at a popular park in the capital, where pro-government supporters also gathered in higher numbers.

Police reported no injuries or arrests Sunday but officers dispersed protesters using tear gas after some of them tried to break through the security cordon protecting the park.

Late Saturday, the government declared a state of emergency starting Sunday at midnight in 10 provinces, citing “serious internal unrest.” The provinces are areas with large Indigenous populations where protests have been concentrated. The order restricts freedom of assembly but does not prohibit peaceful demonstrations.

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador said in a statement that Noboa’s emergency decree “deepens his war policy” against the population’s legitimate demands and called on international human rights organizations to remain vigilant.

A violent clash between police and Indigenous protesters a week ago left one civilian dead and several injured. Nearly 100 people were detained, and some military personnel were briefly held before being released.

On Sunday, protesters demanded the release of detainees, including 13 people accused by prosecutors of terrorism. Pro-government activities included an art fair in El Arbolito Park attended by ministers and other officials, all under the protection of police and military forces.

Minister of Government Zaida Rovira told reporters that Ecuador “has grown tired of violence.” Edgar Lama, president of the Social Security Board, said, “There is nothing to discuss with a minority that seeks to impose its will through violence.”

Noboa has said he will not reverse the fuel subsidy cut. “Those who choose violence will face the law. Those who act like criminals will be treated as criminals,” the president said Sunday on X.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america