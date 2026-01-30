Photos of nationwide protests spurred by recent killings by ICE agents in Minnesota

NewsPhotos of nationwide protests spurred by recent killings by ICE agents in MinnesotaBookmarkBookmark popoverRemoved from bookmarksClose popoverPhotos of nationwide protests spurred by recent killings by ICE agents in MinnesotaShow all 14Protesters across the United States staged a nationwide “blackout” strike calling for no work, no school and no shopping to oppose the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement.___This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.More aboutProtestersMinnesotaUnited StatesTrump
