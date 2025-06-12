Protesters in Kenya's capital demand official answers over a blogger's death in police custody

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Protesters took to the streets of the Kenyan capital on Thursday to vent their anger over the death of a blogger in police custody.

Albert Ojwang was arrested June 5 in Homa Bay in western Kenya and driven 400 kilometers (248 miles) to Nairobi for what police said was publishing “false information” about a top police official on social media. He subsequently died at the Central Police Station after “hitting his head against the cell wall,” police said. Amnesty International and local activists have questioned that account.

The protesters occupied the road in Nairobi leading to the parliamentary building, where the national budget was due to be presented Thursday. At least two cars were set on fire in a street nearby.

Police on Monday fired tear gas to disperse another protest demanding accountability for Ojwang's death.

Authorities have since said an official investigation is underway.

President William Ruto in a statement on Wednesday said Ojwang's death was “heartbreaking and unacceptable."

“I strongly condemn the actions and omissions, including any negligence or outright criminality, that may have contributed to his untimely death,” Ruto said.

The blogger’s death comes almost a year after several activists and protesters were killed and abducted by Kenyan police during finance bill protests. The rallies led to calls for the removal of Ruto, who has been criticized for what some say is his authoritarian streak.