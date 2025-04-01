Trump administration halts dozens of research grants at Princeton University

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration has halted several dozen federal research grants at Princeton University, the Ivy League school said Tuesday.

The university received notifications this week that grants were being suspended by agencies including the Department of Energy, NASA and the Defense Department, according to a campus message from Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber.

The rationale was not fully clear but Princeton will comply with the law, Eisgruber said.

“We are committed to fighting antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, and we will cooperate with the government in combating antisemitism,” he wrote. “Princeton will also vigorously defend academic freedom and the due process rights of this University.

Princeton is the latest Ivy League school to have its federal funding threatened by Trump administration amid investigations into campus antisemitism. This month Columbia University agreed to several demands from the federal government after it pulled $400 million and threatened to cut billions more.

A federal task force on antisemitism announced Monday that Harvard was facing a “comprehensive review” of almost $9 billion in federal grants and contracts. Princeton is among more than 100 universities with open investigations into antisemitism or Islamophobia following a wave of pro-Palestinian protests.

The federal government is a major provider of revenue for American universities through grants for scientific research.

