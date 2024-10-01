Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Buckingham Palace says Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child

Britain’s Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 01 October 2024 10:47
Britain Royal Baby
Britain Royal Baby (WPA Rota)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Britain’s Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.

The place said 36-year-old Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi “are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring.”

The baby will be a sibling for 8-year-old Wolfie – Mapello Mozzi’s son from a previous relationship — and the couple's 3-year-old daughter Sienna.

Buckingham Palace said King Charles III has been informed “and both families are delighted with the news.”

Beatrice, who is ninth in the line of succession to the British throne, is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

She married millionaire property tycoon Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 in a private wedding ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in