Royal support as Prince William watches England's crucial Euro 2025 match

England had some royal encouragement at the Women’s European Championship with Prince William in the crowd to watch the Lionesses in their crucial match against the Netherlands

Daniella Matar
Wednesday 09 July 2025 13:35 EDT

England had some royal encouragement at the Women’s European Championship on Wednesday with Prince William in the crowd to watch the Lionesses in their crucial match against the Netherlands.

Prince William, who is the first in line to the British throne, is president of the English Football Association.

He is a fervent Aston Villa supporter and is often to be seen at the club’s matches as well as those of the England team – both men’s and women’s.

England was leading 2-0 at halftime against the Netherlands in a match the defending champion needed to win after losing its opener against France.

Back-to-back losses would almost certainly end England’s tournament at the group stage.

