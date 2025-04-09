Royal hugs as Prince William watches his beloved Aston Villa play in Paris
Heir to the throne and die-hard Aston Villa supporter Prince William was in the crowd once again to watch his beloved team play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday.
The future king of England was clearly fully immersed in the first-leg game in Paris — even before it started.
He hugged some of Villa's players — including Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford — as they came out of their locker room and he even spoke pre-game with match broadcaster TNT’s presenters.
Prince William — arguably Villa’s most famous fan — was in the crowd for Villa’s victory over Bayern Munich earlier in the competition and away to Monaco in January.
