Royal arm: Prince William tries his hand at flag football in NFL event with kids in London

Prince William played catch with British teenagers at a flag football event organized by the NFL on Tuesday.

Children from Birmingham, Manchester and London participated at Kennington Park field hockey pitch in south London.

Phoebe Schecter, captain of Britain’s women’s flag football team, advised William to embrace his “inner Shakira” by moving the hips when throwing an American football.

Flag football will make its debut as an Olympic sport at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

William is a big soccer fan and patron of the English Football Association, which governs the sport in the country, and regularly attends the Wimbledon tennis tournament. He said “I try my hand at most (sports)” though “not very well.”

The NFL has supported the growth of flag worldwide as it seeks to win over younger fans and future consumers.

Tuesday’s event was organized by NFL Foundation UK.

