Watch live as Prince Harry follows in his mother Diana’s footsteps to attend a landmine charity event in New York on Monday (23 September).

The Duke of Sussex will take to the stage at an event hosted by the HALO Trust, a charity that works to clear landmines and other explosive devices left behind by conflicts.

The charity gained international prominence in 1997 after Harry’s mother, Princess Diana walked through an active minefield in Angola.

Prince Harry will appear on behalf of the Diana Award, set up in Diana’s memory to celebrate the contribution that young people make to society.

Harry, 40, arrived in New York for a series of philanthropic engagements on Monday.

The Duke began his visit at a glitzy dinner hosted by the World Health Organisation in aid of childhood violence survivors, which aimed to raise awareness of the impact this can have on mental health.