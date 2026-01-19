Live: Prince Harry phone hacking trial begins at High Court
Watch live from outside the Royal Courts of Justice as the Duke of Sussex arrives for the start of his nine-week phone hacking trial against the Daily Mail's publishing group.
Prince Harry and several other high-profile figures are back in court on Monday (19 January) taking legal action against the newspaper’s publisher over allegations of unlawful information gathering.
Elton John, his husband David Furnish, actors Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, the mother of Stephen Lawrence, and former Liberal Democrat MP Simon Hughes fill out the group bringing claims against Associated Newspapers Limited.
The group are accusing Associated Newspapers of carrying out or commissioning unlawful activities such as hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars or “blagging” private records.
Associated Newspapers has rejected all the allegations, calling them “preposterous smears”, and argues they are part of a wider conspiracy against the press.
A source close to Harry told The Telegraph he was feeling “confident and ready” for the court battle.
“This case asks whether Britain’s most influential publisher truly sailed through the phone‑hacking era without touching the water — or whether it simply avoided the spotlight,” media lawyer Mark Stephens said.
“For the first time, the court will examine the evidence, the patterns, and the sourcing that have never before been tested.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks