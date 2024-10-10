Prince and Princess of Wales meet with families of dance class stabbing attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Prince William and the Princess of Wales on Thursday carried their first joint public engagement since the end of Kate’s chemotherapy by meeting the bereaved parents of victims of a stabbing rampage in the seaside town of Southport.

The royal couple spent 90 minutes meeting privately with the families of Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, who were killed at the Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29.

They also met with the teacher of the class and emergency workers.

The engagement was planned as a solo visit for William, but Kate decided to join her husband as a show of support for the community.