A look at major events that led to ex-South Korean president's conviction over martial law

A South Korean court on Thursday sentenced to life in prison former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his brief imposition of martial law in December 2024, ruling that his ill-fated power grab constituted rebellion.

The decision followed 10 months of tense court proceedings, during which Yoon remained unapologetic, insisting that his actions were a legitimate exercise of presidential authority aimed at countering his liberal rivals. The verdict delivers a measure of reckoning in what has been the country’s most destabilizing political crisis in decades.

Here are some of the key events that led to Yoon’s historic conviction:

Dec. 1, 2024

Prosecutors say Yoon told Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun he wanted to take “emergency measures” against his liberal rivals in the National Assembly, after they used their majority to impeach senior officials and prosecutors and cut government budgets.

Dec. 3, 2024

In a surprise announcement televised at around 10:30 p.m., Yoon tells the nation he’s declaring martial law, saying the opposition-controlled legislature has become a “den of criminals” paralyzing government affairs, and vows to “eradicate” his “anti-state” liberal opponents. Hundreds of heavily armed troops and police swarm the National Assembly.

Dec. 4, 2024

Shortly after midnight, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik says on YouTube that the assembly will respond to Yoon’s martial law declaration with “constitutional procedure.” At around 1 a.m., 190 lawmakers, including 18 from Yoon’s People Power Party, vote unanimously to lift martial law. Troops and police begin to retreat from the assembly. At 4:30 a.m., martial law is formally lifted following a Cabinet meeting.

Dec. 7, 2024

Yoon survives an impeachment vote boycotted by most ruling party lawmakers.

Dec. 8, 2024

Prosecutors detain former Defense Minister Kim over his role in planning and executing the declaration of martial law.

Dec. 9, 2024

South Korea’s Justice Ministry bans Yoon from traveling overseas as police, prosecutors and an anti-corruption agency expand competing investigations into allegations of rebellion and other charges.

Dec. 11, 2024

Kim is formally arrested over his alleged collusion with Yoon and others in imposing martial law. The Justice Ministry says Kim was prevented from taking his own life hours before a Seoul court issued a warrant.

Dec. 12, 2024

Yoon defends his martial law decree as an act of governance and denies rebellion charges, vowing to “fight to the end” in the face of attempts to impeach him.

Dec. 14, 2024

The National Assembly impeaches Yoon on a 204-85 vote. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo takes over.

Dec. 27, 2024

The National Assembly votes to impeach Han as acting president over his unwillingness to fill vacancies on the bench of the Constitutional Court ahead of its decision on whether to formally remove Yoon from office.

Dec. 31, 2024

The Seoul Western District Court issues a warrant to detain Yoon for questioning.

Jan. 3, 2025

Dozens of investigators arrive at the presidential residence in Seoul in an attempt to detain Yoon, but are blocked by presidential security forces and vehicle barricades.

Jan. 15, 2025

Anti-corruption investigators and police raid the presidential compound and detain Yoon, who becomes the first sitting president to be arrested.

Jan. 19, 2025

The Seoul Western District Court issues a formal arrest warrant for Yoon, citing concerns that he could destroy evidence. His arrest triggers a riot by his supporters, who break into the court, smashing windows and equipment. Around 90 are arrested.

Jan. 26, 2025

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office indicts Yoon for masterminding an attempted rebellion, describing his power grab as an illegal bid to seize the legislature and election offices and arrest political opponents.

March 7, 2025

The Seoul Central District Court orders Yoon released from detention, citing an unresolved issues about whether investigators had the proper authority to detain him. He is released the following day.

March 24, 2025

The Constitutional Court overturns the legislature’s impeachment of Prime Minister Han, restoring his powers as the country’s acting leader.

April 4, 2025

The Constitutional Court upholds Yoon’s impeachment and removes him as president, triggering an election within 60 days to choose his successor. The government announces June 3 as election day.

April 14, 2025

The Seoul Central District Court holds the first hearing on Yoon’s rebellion case.

June 3, 2025

Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae Myung, Yoon’s liberal rival, is elected as the country’s new president.

July 10, 2025

The Seoul Central District Court approves the new arrest of Yoon, accepting a special prosecutor’s claim that he poses a risk of destroying evidence.

Aug. 13, 2025

Yoon’s wife, Kim Keon Hee, is arrested as investigators seek to charge her over bribery and other suspected crimes.

Aug. 29, 2025

Special prosecutors indict Kim Keon Hee and former Prime Minister Han on charges of abetting Yoon’s imposition of martial law, falsifying and destroying official documents and lying under oath.

Nov. 10, 2025

Investigators indict Yoon on additional charges of ordering drone flights over North Korea in a deliberate bid to stoke tensions and justify his plans to declare martial law.

Jan. 13, 2026

A special prosecutor demands death penalty for Yoon over rebellion charges.

Jan. 16

The Seoul Central District Court sentences Yoon to five years in prison for resisting arrest and fabricating the martial law proclamation, the first verdict against Yoon.

Jan. 21

The Seoul Central District Court sentences Han to 23 years in prison for abetting Yoon’s martial law imposition and other charges.

Jan. 28

The Seoul Central District Court issues a 20-month jail term for Yoon’s wife, Kim, on corruption charges.

Feb. 12

The Seoul Central District Court sentences Yoon’s former interior minister, Lee Sang-min, to seven years in prison for abetting Yoon’s martial law decree.

Feb. 19

The Seoul Central District Court sentences Yoon to life imprisonment on rebellion charges. His legal team laments the verdict and sentences and says they will discuss before deciding whether to appeal.