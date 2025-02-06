Czech central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.75% as inflation stays higher than expected

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Czech Republic’s central bank cut its key interest rate again Thursday with inflation higher than expected after keeping the rate unchanged at its previous policy meeting in December.

The cut, which had been predicted by analysts, brought the interest rate down by a quarter of a percentage point to 3.75%.

The bank started to trim borrowing costs by a quarter-point on Dec. 21, 2023 to boost the economy. Further cuts of half a percentage point followed last year on Feb. 8, March 20, May 2, and June 27. Cuts of a quarter of a percentage point came on Aug. 1, Sept. 25 and Nov 7.

Inflation was at 2.8% year-on-year in January, the preliminary data by the Czech Statistics Office indicated on Thursday. It was down by 0.2%, compared with December but still higher than the rate of 2.6% predicted by analysts.

The bank’s target is 2%.

The size of the Czech economy was 1.0% up in 2024 compared with the previous year, according to the Statistics Office.

The European Central Bank, which sets interest rates for the 20 countries that use the euro currency, lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point to 2.75% on Jan. 30. Eurozone countries are struggling to grow as consumers burned by inflation warily eye price tags and businesses try to navigate political turmoil in the zone's leading economies, France and Germany.

The ECB cut came a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve held off on reducing rates, underlining the contrast between more robust growth in the U.S. economy and stagnation in Europe, which recorded zero growth at the end of last year.