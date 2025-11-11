Prabowo Subianto to visit Australia for the first time as Indonesia's president
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will visit Australia on Wednesday for the first time since taking office last year
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the visit Tuesday, but provided few details.
Prabowo most recently visited Australia as minister of defense and president-elect in August last year. He was inaugurated that October.
Albanese met Prabowo in Jakarta in May this year for the Australia–Indonesia annual leaders’ meeting during the prime minister’s first overseas trip following his reelection that month.
“I am delighted to host President Prabowo in Australia and to return the warm and generous hospitality he provided when I visited Jakarta earlier this year,” Albanese said in a statement.
“Australia and Indonesia share a deep trust and unbreakable bond as neighbors, partners and friends. Together we are committed to working for a secure, stable and prosperous Indo Pacific,” Albanese added.
Australia considers Indonesia, its nearest neighbor after Papua New Guinea, one of its most important bilateral relationships.
Newly elected Australian prime ministers ensure they visit Jakarta in one of their first overseas trips.