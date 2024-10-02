Portuguese firefighters protest outside parliament over labor conditions

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Hundreds of Portuguese firefighters protested for better working conditions outside the national parliament on Wednesday.

Wearing full firefighting gear, the protestors occupied the steps leading to the Assembleia da Republica.

A line of police linked arms in front of them as the firefighters opened smoke canisters, lit flares and sounded sirens. One held up a sign saying “Shame.”

The protest was organized by a national firefighting union to demand better pay and working hours.

The European nation's firefighters battled extensive wildfires last month.