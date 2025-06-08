Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Portugal beats Spain to win the Nations League

The Associated Press
Sunday 08 June 2025 19:08 EDT

Portugal overcame Spain in penalties to win the Nations League final in Munich, Germany, after a 2-2 score in regulation — with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Nuno Mendes, Martín Zubimendi and Mikel Oyarzabal. In the shootout, midfielder Rúben Neves drilled home the decisive spot kick, making it 5-3.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

