3 Haitian police officers and 2 civilians killed as gangs overrun a central region

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three Haitian police officers and two civilians were killed in the country’s central region, where gang violence has surged, the government and a police union said Wednesday.

The officers were members of a specialized unit known as UDMO, which is largely activated during protests and disturbances.

A video shared on social media show gunmen dragging the bodies of at least two officers near a burning armored vehicle as heavy gunfire fills the air.

SPNH-17, a local police union, said that two “brave citizens” fighting alongside the slain officers in Artibonite also were killed.

It called on the government to better protect police as it warned they were preparing to revolt.

“The government does not give the police any importance. If they took this seriously, they would have made the means and support available to the police and the military to end the insecurity,” the union said. “Too many police officers have fallen.”

Haiti’s transitional presidential council said that the government was mobilizing all necessary resources to investigate the killings and honor the memory of those slain.

From October 2024 until the end of June, more than 1,000 people were killed, 213 injured and 620 kidnapped in Haiti’s Artibonite and Central departments, according to the U.N. human rights office.

A Kenyan-led, U.N.-backed mission is helping Haiti’s National Police to quell gang violence, but officers often are overwhelmed by powerful gangs with military-grade weapons. At least two Kenyan officers have been killed this year, both in Artibonite.