Photos highlight Pope Leo XIV’s first overseas pilgrimage

The Associated Press
Thursday 27 November 2025 12:55 EST

With his foreign trip to Turkey and Lebanon, Pope Leo XIV will become the first American pope on the road. The journey fulfills a visit Pope Francis had hoped to make before his health declined, and it gives Leo a prominent platform to speak about peace in the Middle East. In a notable shift from the Vatican’s traditional use of Italian, he will address audiences exclusively in English while in Turkey and in both English and French during his time in Lebanon.

