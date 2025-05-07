The Latest: Catholic cardinals to sequester themselves in the Vatican for the start of the conclave

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Catholic cardinals will sequester themselves Wednesday behind the Vatican’s medieval walls for the start of a conclave to elect the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, a successor to Pope Francis who died in April at the age of 88.

The 133 cardinals from 70 countries will be locked inside the Sistine Chapel, where they will vote in secret and silence, a process designed to be both contemplative and free from outside interference. They will surrender their cellphones and airwaves around the Vatican will be jammed to prevent them from all communications until they find a new leader for the 1.4 billion-member church.

Here is the latest:

A final pre-conclave Mass

The cardinals will enter St. Peter’s Basilica for the start of a final pre-conclave Mass.

The dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, will celebrate the Mass and lead the prayers for cardinals to find the wisdom, counsel and understanding to elect a worthy new shepherd.

Re, 91, had presided at Francis’ funeral two weeks ago, delivering a heartfelt sermon recalling history’s first Latin American pope and the reforming 12-year papacy he oversaw.

How the voting works

The electors cast paper ballots, and voting continues until one candidate receives a two-thirds majority, or 89 votes. After two rounds of voting, ballots are burned in a special stove — black smoke signals no decision, while white smoke means a new pope has been chosen.

The last few popes have been elected within a few days, but there is no formal deadline. Electors must be under 80, and are more geographically diverse than ever.

They represent Catholicism’s growing presence in Africa, Asia and Latin America, as well as its traditional power base in Europe.

Prayers in the Philippines for another pope good for poor people

Nearly 100 people in a slum in Manila, the Philippine capital, were praying Wednesday for the conclave to elect another pope who will reach out to the poor.

Rev. Robert Reyes told the crowd in a small chapel surrounded by shanties in suburban Quezon city that the next pope should be humble and inclusive, like Francis.

“Francis was such a unique person open to all, specially to those who are neglected, forgotten, marginalized, rejected and oppressed,” said Reyes.

The Philippines, the largest Roman Catholic nation in Asia, has long been plagued by poverty and inequality.