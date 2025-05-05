AP PHOTOS: Holy tchotchkes: Rome is awash with papal souvenirs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Like all major tourist destinations, Rome is awash in souvenirs. With Holy Year Catholic pilgrims, Pope Francis ’ funeral and the buzz surrounding the conclave to elect his successor, the most popular tchotchkes these days are those about the papacy.

There are books, booklets and prayer cards of the last three popes and others dating back to the mid-20th century. Their images also appear in snow globes, bobblehead dolls and, in Francis’ case, even in nail clippers, bottle openers and key chains.

Among the most popular, and cheapest, are rosaries, which the faithful prayed in St. Peter’s Square for many nights while Francis was hospitalized in February and March. He died on April 21 at age 88.

The often uneasy combination of worship and social-media-fueled blockbuster tourism is a growing concern across Europe.

With the choice of the next leader of the 1.4-billion-strong Catholic church now hanging in the balance, it’s no wonder that even solemn moments like the funeral are becoming collectible experiences.

Hardly a person lining Francis’ route from funeral Mass to burial last Saturday wasn’t holding a smartphone to record the moment.

And on the arms of many hung shopping bags with small plastic rosaries, papal pendants and even a mini “popemobile” reproduction.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.