Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: Scenes from the Vatican

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 22 April 2025 03:56 EDT

People have gathered in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican to mourn Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope who charmed believers with his humble style.

Francis died Monday after making a final, poignant public appearance on Easter Sunday. He blessed the crowd of faithful from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica in an appearance about a month after his lengthy hospitalization for pneumonia.

Tributes to Francis were shared from around the world, and cardinals were meeting Tuesday at the Vatican to plan his funeral and the conclave to elect his successor.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in