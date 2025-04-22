AP PHOTOS: Scenes from the Vatican

Francis died Monday after making a final, poignant public appearance on Easter Sunday. He blessed the crowd of faithful from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica in an appearance about a month after his lengthy hospitalization for pneumonia.
Tributes to Francis were shared from around the world, and cardinals were meeting Tuesday at the Vatican to plan his funeral and the conclave to elect his successor.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in