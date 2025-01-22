'My heart is with LA': Pope prays for people of Los Angeles as they endure wildfires
Pope Francis has offered prayers for the people of Los Angeles as they endure deadly fires
Pope Francis offered prayers Wednesday for the people of Los Angeles as they endure deadly fires.
Francis referred to the disaster during his weekly general audience Wednesday and invoked Our Lady of Guadalupe, which is revered by many Latino Catholics.
“My heart is with the people of Los Angeles who are suffering so much as a result of the fires that have devastated entire neighborhoods and communities,” Francis said. “May Our Lady of Guadalupe intercede for everyone to be a witness of hope.”
Fires fueled by hurricane-strength winds and parched weather have been raging in parts of Los Angeles since Jan. 7. The blazes have killed at least 28 people, forced tens of thousands to flee their homes, destroyed more than 14,000 structures and rank among the most destructive in California's history.
