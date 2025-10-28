Polish prosecutors seek charges against ex-justice minister for misuse of funds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Polish prosecutors on Tuesday requested lifting the parliamentary immunity of a former justice minister who is facing charges of abuse of power and mishandling funds including for buying Israeli spyware allegedly used against political opponents.

Zbigniew Ziobro was alleged to have misused a fund under the Ministry of Justice for victims of violence for other purposes, including the purchase of Israeli Pegasus surveillance software.

Prosecutors said they have evidence Ziobro allegedly created and led an organized crime group responsible for diverting money from the same Justice Fund for personal and political interests. Ziobro served as the justice minister and prosecutor general between 2015 and 2023, under the conservative Law and Justice party.

Anna Adamiak, a spokesperson for the General Prosecutor's Office, told a news conference that 150 million zloty ($42 million) from the Justice Fund were misappropriated. Prosecutors were seeking Ziobro’s arrest on charges that carry a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, she added.

The current government, led by center-right Prime Minister Donald Tusk, claimed that Law and Justice used Pegasus to spy on political opponents, including prominent politicians from Tusk's party. Polish authorities are investigating the claims.

Tusk's government came to power with a promise to punish the former government for alleged abuses committed while it was in office.

“There are no sacred cows,” the current justice minister, Waldemar Żurek, wrote on X, announcing the request to lift Ziobro's immunity. The Marshall of the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, who receives the request, is a political ally of Tusk.

Prosecutors have earlier charged Michał Woś, a former Ziobro deputy, with abuse of power for his role in the purchase of Pegasus. Prosecutors have also unsuccessfully sought the lifting of the immunity of Bogdan Święczkowski, the current president of Poland's Constitutional Tribunal, over orders he gave while he served as a national prosecutor in relation to Pegasus surveillance operations.

Zbigniew Ziobro did not immediately respond to the prosecutors' allegations.

He was in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday, writing on X that he would tell “Hungarian friends” what life under a “Brussels-anointed prime minister looks like," in a swipe at Tusk. The Law and Justice party accuses Tusk of being an EU puppet.

Hungary, led by nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has hosted several politicians close to Law and Justice while Polish authorities were seeking them.

Speaking during a parliamentary commission looking into Pegasus, Ziobro said Sept. 29 that he was the initiator of the purchase of the spy software but insisted it was used for legitimate purposes, to uncover “the activities of people who were embezzling Polish assets."