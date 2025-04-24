Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police shooting outside terminal of Toronto's main airport cuts off morning traffic

Authorities say a shooting involving a police officer outside Toronto’s Pearson International Airport cut off traffic heading to Terminal 1

Via AP news wire
Thursday 24 April 2025 09:57 EDT

A shooting involving a police officer outside Toronto’s Pearson International Airport cut off traffic heading to Terminal 1, authorities said Thursday.

Peel Regional Police said in a social media post an adult was shot and the officer was uninjured. The shooting happened outside the terminal.

“There is an isolated incident and there are no known threats to public safety,” Peel Regional Police said in a statement.

Peel paramedics say they received a request to attend the airport at 6:56 a.m. and no one was transported to hospital, but they would not confirm whether anyone had died.

Ontario Provincial Police said roads are closed from Highway 409 to Terminal 1.

Video posted to social media early Thursday appeared to show a large police presence outside the airport.

Cars appeared to be backed up along the road leading to the terminal.

