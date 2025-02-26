Suspect in probe of Slovak premier's attempted assassination should face terror charges, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Slovakia said the suspect in the attempted assassination of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico last year should face charges of a “terror attack” as they wrapped up their investigation into the attack Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Maroš Žilinka, the prosecutor-general, said the prosecutors would assess the evidence and determine whether the suspect, previously identified as J.C., will face trial. It wasn’t clear when that might happen.

The assailant was immediately arrested following the May 15 attack and ordered by a court to remain behind bars.

The suspect was originally charged with attempted murder. Žilinka later said that the change in the charges was based on evidence the investigators obtained, but gave no further details.

Government officials initially said they believed the attack was politically motivated and committed by a “lone wolf,” but also claimed that a “third party” might have been involved in “acting for the benefit of the perpetrator.”

Fico has recovered from multiple wounds he suffered in the assassination attempt, when he was shot in the abdomen as he greeted supporters in the town of Handlova. He has long been a divisive figure in Slovakia and beyond.

Thousands have repeatedly rallied across Slovakia to protest Fico's pro-Russian stance and other policies.

Fico returned to power for the fourth time after his leftist party Smer, or Direction, won the parliamentary election in 2023.