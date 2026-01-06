Police release footage of a person of interest in the killing of an Ohio couple

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities have released security footage of a person of interest in the killing of an Ohio couple who were found shot to death in their home last week.

Police in Columbus found Dr. Spencer Tepe, a 37-year-old dentist, and Monique Tepe, 39, with gunshot wounds on the second floor of their home at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 30 during a wellness check, authorities said. Medical personnel later pronounced them dead.

The couple's two young children were also in the home but were unharmed, police said.

What happened?

Many questions remain about the case, including who might have killed the couple and why.

Detectives believe Tepes were shot between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on the day they were found. A spokesperson for the Franklin County Coroner’s Office said in an email Tuesday that the couple died in an “apparent homicide by gunshot wounds” but that official reports won’t be completed for several weeks.

Video shows a person of interest

On Monday, police released security footage of a person of interest that shows the person walking in an alley near the couple's home during the three hours in which investigators believe they were attacked. The person was wearing light colored pants and dark hooded jacket, and police asked for the public's help in identifying them.

“We know there are questions and concerns surrounding this tragic incident,” police said in a statement. “Detectives are working diligently to solve this case.”

A community mourns

In a statement, family members described the couple as “extraordinary people whose lives were filled with love, joy and deep connection to others.”

Spencer Tepe graduated from Ohio State University, became a member of the American Dental Association and was involved with Big Brothers, Big Sisters organization. He was also a “huge Bengals and Buckeyes fan," the family said.

Monique Tepe was a “loving, patient, and joyful mother," an avid baker, and a “thoughtful planner,” it said.

“They were the proud parents of two beautiful children, and every day they showed up with unwavering love and devotion to their family," wrote a cousin, Audrey Mackie.