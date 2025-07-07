Police block roads and businesses close ahead of planned protests in Kenya

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police blocked major roads leading into Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, and most businesses remained closed ahead of planned anti-government protests.

Police officers were stopping private and public vehicles from accessing the city center. They were also blocking most pedestrians from entering the capital, only allowing through those deemed to have essential duties.

Kenyans had planned demonstrations on July 7 to protest police brutality, poor governance, and to demand President William Ruto’s resignation over alleged corruption and the high cost of living.

July 7 is a significant date in Kenya’s recent history, marking the first major protests 35 years ago that called for a transition from a one-party state to a multiparty democracy, which was realized in the 1992 elections.

Public Service Minister Geoffrey Ruku had urged all government employees to report to work on Monday, insisting that the demonstrations would not disrupt public services.

Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said on Sunday that the government would not tolerate violent protests and that police would be deployed to ensure public safety.

The roads leading to the country’s parliament and the president’s office were barricaded using razor wire.

In the outskirts of the city in Kitengela town, police fired tear gas Monday to disperse protesters who had lit bonfires on the road that connects to neighboring Tanzania.

The country has recently experienced a wave of violent demonstrations, initially sparked by calls for police accountability following the death of a blogger in police custody.

During protests on June 17, a civilian was shot at close range by police officers, further angering the public and prompting plans for additional demonstrations.

On June 25, at least 16 people were killed and more than 400 injured during protests against police brutality, which were timed to coincide with the one-year anniversary of anti-tax protests where over 60 people lost their lives.