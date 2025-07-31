A somber tribute in photos: New York City police honor officer Didarul Islam

NewsA somber tribute in photos: New York City police honor officer Didarul IslamAngelina Katsanis,Yuki IwamuraThursday 31 July 2025 15:35 EDTA somber tribute in photos: New York City police honor officer Didarul IslamShow all 14 Police lined the streets of New York City to pay their respects to fellow officer Didarul Islam, who was among the four victims of a gunman’s rampage Monday at a Manhattan office tower. This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.More aboutPoliceNew York CityNew YorkManhattan