Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Kenyan presidential guard will be assessed

Police in Kenya have been granted 14 days to hold a man accused of killing a guard outside the presidential office in Nairobi

Evelyne Musambi
Tuesday 14 October 2025 09:29 EDT

Police in Kenya have been granted 14 days to hold a man accused of stabbing a guard to death on Monday outside the presidential office in the capital, Nairobi, an attack widely seen as a major security lapse.

The investigating officer on Tuesday asked a court for more time as the suspect, who claimed to have been sent by the devil, is due to undergo a mental health assessment.

Police say the man walked to the State House main gate disguised as a homeless person and killed a security officer after shooting with a bow and arrow. The officer was pronounced dead at a hospital. The man was arrested at the scene.

It was unclear if the suspect, Kithuka Kimunyi, knew the officer, identified as Ramadhan Hamisi Matanka.

Judge Christine Njagi said Kimunyi should first be taken to a hospital for treatment after he claimed to have sustained a leg fracture during the attack. He appeared in court on Tuesday, limping.

President William Ruto was in his office when the attack happened. The president's office and homes are guarded by an elite police squad.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in