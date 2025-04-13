Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police step in to avoid clashes between rival fans ahead of Rome derby

Police in riot gear are intervening to prevent clashes between rival fans of Lazio and Roma ahead of the Rome derby

Via AP news wire
Sunday 13 April 2025 14:06 EDT

Police in riot gear intervened to prevent clashes between rival fans of Lazio and Roma ahead of the Rome derby on Sunday.

Some 2,000 police officers were stationed at various flashpoints around the Stadio Olimpico and swept into action when Lazio’s hard-core “ultra” fans attempted to push through a barred-off area.

Fans reacted to the intervention by launching fireworks and other objects at the police officers. Police then responded with tear gas.

Sixth-placed Lazio was facing seventh-placed Roma later in their second derby of the season. Roma beat Lazio 2-0 in January.

