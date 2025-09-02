Houston man charged with murder in shooting of 11-year-old boy after doorbell prank

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have charged a Houston man with murder in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy who rang the doorbell of a home and ran away as a prank, police said Tuesday.

The 42-year-old man, identified by authorities as Gonzalo Leon Jr., was taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail in Houston early Tuesday. On local property records, Leon matches the name of the owner of the home where police say the boy rang the doorbell.

Court records did not list an attorney for Leon to comment on the allegations.

According to police, the boy, Julian Guzman, had been ringing doorbells as a prank late Saturday. Commonly referred to as “ding dong ditching,” the prank involves fleeing before someone inside the home opens the door.

“Our witness says the suspect came out of the door, ran out into the street and was firing down the road,” Houston police Sgt. Michael Cass told reporters on Sunday.

The boy, who was shot in the back, died of his wounds Sunday, police said.

“In my opinion, it doesn’t look like any type of self-defense. It wasn’t close to the house,” Cass said.

About a half block away from the suspect's home and where Guzman collapsed after being shot, a makeshift memorial had been set up with a cross, prayer candles, flowers and a photo of the boy.

Various messages were written on the cross, including, “I miss you Julian. I still wish you were here but I will always love you 4ever” and “I love you Julian. You will always be in my heart. Rest In Peace Baby Mom.”

Other “ding dong ditch” pranks have turned deadly in the past. In 2023, a Southern California man was convicted of first-degree murder for killing three teenage boys by intentionally ramming their car after they rang his doorbell as a prank.

In May, a Virginia man was charged with second-degree murder for shooting an 18-year-old who rang his doorbell while a filming a TikTok video, the New York Times reported.

Associated Press photographer David J. Phillip contributed to this report.

Follow Juan A. Lozano: https://x.com/juanlozano70