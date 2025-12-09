Police raid Argentine soccer clubs and AFA as part of investigation into alleged money laundering

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Federal police in Argentina carried out multiple raids Tuesday on the headquarters of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and at least 17 soccer clubs.

The raids were part of a judicial investigation into alleged ties to financial services company Sur Finanzas, which is under investigation for alleged money laundering and tax evasion. Ordered by federal judge Luis Armella, the more than 30 raids were conducted simultaneously on first and second division clubs and the AFA headquarters in the Argentine capital.

Sur Finanzas, owned by Ariel Vallejo, sponsors AFA tournaments and several first and second division clubs.

A judicial official with access to the case told The Associated Press that police officers are searching for contracts signed by the clubs with the financial firm and other documentation stored on electronic devices. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

The official said the raided clubs included leading teams Independiente, Racing and San Lorenzo, as well as Barracas Central, which was founded by Matias Tapia, a son of AFA president Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia.

The courts are investigating a complaint filed by the Customs Revenue and Control Agency (ARCA) against Sur Finanzas.

According to the complaint obtained by the AP, the alleged illicit transactions total 818 billion pesos, approximately $560 million.

Police also raided the facilities that the AFA owns in Ezeiza — about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Buenos Aires — where the national team trains.

Television channels broadcast images of police inside the offices of the sports organization’s headquarters.

Excursionistas, a club in the third division, distanced itself from Sur Finanzas.

“The club does not maintain any type of corporate, financial, or administrative relationship with the company under investigation,” stated a message signed by the board of directors and posted on social media.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer