Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swiss police say a man attacked and injured 3 children in Zurich

Swiss police say a man has attacked and injured three young children as they were heading to a day care center in Zurich

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 01 October 2024 11:28

Swiss police say a man attacked and injured 3 children in Zurich

Show all 3

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A man attacked and injured three young children as they were heading to a day care center in Zurich on Tuesday, Swiss police said. The suspect was arrested.

Officers were alerted to the incident in the Oerlikon district of Switzerland's biggest city shortly after midday. Police said the children were on their way to the day-care center with a woman who works for the facility when the man suddenly stabbed them.

The center employee quickly overwhelmed the assailant with the help of another man and held him until police arrived. Police said the suspect is a 23- year-old Chinese national.

Three 5-year-old boys were taken to hospitals, one with serious injuries and two others with injuries of medium severity, police said in a statement.

Police gave no details on a possible motive for the attack.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in