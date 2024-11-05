Dutch police arrest a suspect in a botched art heist of Andy Warhol screenprints

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Police arrested a 23-year-old man Tuesday on suspicion of involvement in a botched art heist at a gallery in the southern Netherlands targeting four valuable Andy Warhol screenprints.

The arrest came days after thieves blew open the door of an art gallery in the town of Oisterwijk last week and stole two works from a famous series of Warhol screen prints of the former queens of the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark and Swaziland that is now called Eswatini. Two more prints were left, badly damaged, in the street as the thieves fled.

In a brief statement, police did not say if the missing artworks were recovered in a string of raids in Oisterwijk and nearby towns and cities, including one in Belgium. A spokeswoman declined to give any more details.

The gallery owner, Mark Peet Visser, said the stolen works had not been found, and a restorer is assessing the two damaged prints.

Last week, Visser said video footage of the heist showed that the four prints were “damaged beyond repair” by what he described as “amateurish” thieves who had to leave two of the prints behind because they didn't fit in the getaway car.

Police said the suspect, who was not identified in line with Dutch privacy rules, was detained in Berkel-Enschot, just six kilometers (four miles) from Oisterwijk.