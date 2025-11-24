Poland's foreign minister summons Israeli ambassador over Yad Vashem post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Poland's foreign minister said Monday that he was summoning the Israeli ambassador over a post by Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial institution.

Yad Vashem wrote on X on Sunday that “Poland was the first country where Jews were forced to wear a distinctive yellow badge in order to isolate them from the surrounding population."

Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski appealed to Yad Vashem to “post afresh" and make a reference to “German-occupied” Poland. Polish officials have been for years objecting to language that might falsely attribute crimes of Nazi Germany to Poland.

The previous nationalist conservative government even came close to imposing a prison sentence on those suggesting that the Polish nation was complicit in Nazi crimes.

In its post published on Sunday, Yad Vashem described how, on Nov. 23, 1939, “Hans Frank, the governor of the Generalgouvernement issued an order that all Jews aged 10 and above must wear a white cloth armband 10 cm wide marked with a blue Star of David on their right arm."

Nazi Germany-occupied Poland in September 1939, a date which constitutes the start of World War II. Six million Jews and others were killed in the ensuing Holocaust, many in Nazi death camps located on occupied Polish territory.

Beyond Sikorski, others in Poland criticized the language used by Yah Vashem, including Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Yad Vashem responded to the criticism on social media but only to specify: “As noted by many users and specified explicitly in the linked article, it was done by order of the German authorities.”

On Monday, Sikorski announced that he was summoning the Israeli ambassador “since the misleading post has not been amended.”