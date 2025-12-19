Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Photos show a world aglow with holiday lights

As 2025 winds down, holiday lights are illuminating communities around the world, transforming familiar landmarks into scenes of shared wonder. From glowing waterfronts to streets and public spaces bathed in festive color, places shimmer with light and a shared sense of joy.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in