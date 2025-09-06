Photo Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival
The Associated Press
Saturday 06 September 2025 10:44 EDT
The Toronto International Film Festival kicked off on Thursday, Sept. 4.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Toronto International Film Festival kicked off on Thursday, Sept. 4.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in