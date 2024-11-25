Cambodian activists investigating illegal logging are freed from detention

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A prominent Cambodian environmentalist and five others were released on Monday a day after being detained while investigating illegal logging in a national park.

Ouch Leng, who was awarded a 2016 Goldman Environmental Prize, was taken into custody on Sunday along with the other activists who have documented an increase in illegal deforestation in the Veun Sai-Siem Pang National Park, located near an economic land concession in northeastern Stung Treng province.

Provincial spokesman Men Kung told The Associated Press by phone that the six were freed after signing a promise not to enter a prohibited zone again. He said they will face court if they trespass again.

Authorities have launched a broader crackdown on environmental activists in recent months. In July, 10 members of a Cambodian environmental group, Mother Nature Cambodia, who campaigned against destructive infrastructure projects and alleged corruption, were each sentenced to six years in prison on charges of conspiring against the state.

Local rights group Licadho said that the government granted an economic land concession in the area in 2022, even though it contravened a 2012 moratorium on new concessions, which have been linked to mass evictions, rapid deforestation and extraction of resources.

Cambodia’s government has long been accused of using its judiciary to persecute critics and political opponents. Prime Minister Hun Manet succeeded his father, Hun Sen, in August last year after he ruled the country for nearly four decades, but there have been few signs of political liberalization.