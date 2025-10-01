Photos show destruction and rescue efforts after Philippines earthquake

Rescuers check the rubble for survivors and bring out victims in body bags following a powerful magnitude-6.9 earthquake that struck off the coast of Bogo in Cebu province, Philippines. The quake late Tuesday collapsed houses and buildings, killing dozens of people. The toll was expected to rise as rescuers reach hard-hit areas.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in