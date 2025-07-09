Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Philadelphia workers and city reach a deal to end strike that halted residential trash pickup

Officials say a union representing thousands of city workers in Philadelphia and the city have reached a deal to end a strike that halted residential curbside trash pickup and affected other services

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 09 July 2025 05:50 EDT

A union representing thousands of city workers in Philadelphia and the city have reached a deal to end a strike that halted residential curbside trash pickup and affected other services, officials said Wednesday.

Nearly 10,000 blue-collar employees from District Council 33 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees had walked off the job July 1, seeking better pay and benefits after failing to agree with the city on a new contract.

District Council 33 is the largest of four major unions representing city workers. Its membership includes 911 dispatchers, trash collectors, water department workers and many others. Police and firefighters weren’t part of the strike.

