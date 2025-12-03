A line was crossed: Kevin Patullo speaks out after his family home was vandalized

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo said a “line was crossed” when his New Jersey home was vandalized because the incident stretched beyond football and into his personal life.

Patullo's home was vandalized with eggs over the weekend in the wake of the Eagles' loss on Black Friday to the Chicago Bears.

“Ultimately, you want to be able to separate your job from your family,” Patullo said Wednesday. “We talked about it before, I said it before, that line was crossed. It was an unfortunate incident and that’s part of it that it happened. Us as a family, we know we’ve got to stick together. To be honest, there’s a lot of great people in the community. I have great neighbors. So many people have reached out to my wife and I and our family, and so it’s not anything or one specific person. It happened and we’ve got to move on from it at this point.”

Patullo has come under heavy criticism this season in his first season as offensive coordinator for the reigning Super Bowl champions. Patullo has taken the heat as an offense loaded with talent such as Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and 2,000-yard rusher Saquon Barkley are among those with dramatic dips in their production.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has had to give Patullo public votes of confidence after each of the last two games — both losses. The Eagles are still 8-4 and lead the NFC East.

Patullo said unhappiness over job performance should never spill into a coach or athlete's personal life.

“As coaches and players, we all know that part of our job is to handle criticism,” Patullo said. “It’s perfectly acceptable to sit up here and talk about what’s going on, how to fix it, what we’re going to do going forward, and we know that. But when it involves your family, obviously it crosses the line. That happened, and at this point, we’ve just got to move on.”

