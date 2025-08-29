Pope highlights virtue of listening while accepting award from US Augustinians

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo XIV praised the virtue of listening before speaking as he received an award Thursday from his Augustinian religious order in the United States on the feast day of St. Augustine.

Leo reflected on peace, service and St. Augustine during a video message to his fellow American Augustinians gathered in Philadelphia, near Leo’s alma mater, Villanova University.

The former Robert Prevost, who was twice elected the superior of the religious order, thanked his brothers for the award and reaffirmed that “So much of who I am I owe to the spirit and the teachings of Saint Augustine.”

Leo has said from the start of his pontificate that he is a “son of St. Augustine” and he has infused his speeches, homilies and messages with the saint’s teachings and values.

The fifth century St. Augustine of Hippo inspired the 13th century religious Augustinian order as a community of “mendicant” friars, whose spirituality is rooted in a deep interior life of prayer, living in community, and journeying together in search of truth in God.

Leo recalled the Augustinian motto in Latin: “veritas, unitas, caritas” (truth, unity, love) in explaining how he lives his faith and vocation.

“Peace begins with what we say and do and how we say and do it. Saint Augustine reminds us that before we speak, we first must listen,” he said.

The video was recorded while the pope was on vacation in Castel Gandolfo this summer, and was being aired at the event organized by the Philadelphia branch of Augustinians known as the Saint Thomas of Villanova province.

People who know Leo say he consults widely and listens before taking decisions, but is decisive once he has made up his mind. He rarely speaks off-the-cuff, preferring to read from prepared texts.

