Eagles score another touchdown on special teams after a blocked punt against Bucs

Rob Maaddi
Sunday 28 September 2025 13:26 EDT

The Philadelphia Eagles scored on a blocked punt on the first drive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, a week after Jordan Davis blocked a field goal for a scoop and score to seal a win.

Cameron Lafu broke through the offensive line up the middle and blocked Riley Dixon’s punt, Sydney Brown picked it up and returned it 35 yards for a 7-0 lead.

Davis blocked Joshua Karty’s potential game-winning 44-yarder as time expired last week and returned it 61 yards to seal a 33-26 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

On the previous possession, Philadelphia’s Jalen Carter blocked Karty’s 36-yard try.

The Buccaneers have had special teams issues throughout the season. Dixon had a punt blocked in Week 2. Last week, the Jets’ Will McDonald jumped over Tampa Bay’s snapper, blocked a 43-yard try by Chase McLaughlin and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown to give New York a 27-26 lead at Tampa Bay with 1:49 remaining.

Baker Mayfield led the Buccaneers down the field to set up McLaughlin’s 36-yarder that won the game as time expired.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

